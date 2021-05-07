SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 694 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $386,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4,627.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,348,000 after acquiring an additional 101,394 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

