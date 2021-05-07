SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,581,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CorVel by 183.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $548,211.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,507,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,109,055.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,190 shares of company stock worth $15,389,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $119.48 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $120.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

