SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.45. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $213.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

