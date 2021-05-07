Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

NYSE:WORK opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $79,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $184,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $178,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

