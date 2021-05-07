SmartMesh Price Tops $0.0072 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $825,006.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00084662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.00791464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.03 or 0.08891760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

