Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. The stock had a trading volume of 231,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $331.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

