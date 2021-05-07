Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $16.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,580 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74.

