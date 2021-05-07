Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.0% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 513.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 258,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 216,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,743. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

