Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SMSI opened at $4.81 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $248.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

