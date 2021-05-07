Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. 3,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

