Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

