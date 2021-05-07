Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.96

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 33463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

