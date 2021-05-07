Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,350 shares of company stock valued at $850,256. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

