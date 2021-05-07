Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

