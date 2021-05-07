Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 415,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,853. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

