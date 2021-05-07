S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Reduced by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $389.57 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.08 and a 52 week high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.13 and its 200-day moving average is $340.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

