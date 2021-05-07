Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00271488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.01216623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00795605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,426.81 or 1.00251317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

