SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 47.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $48.39 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

