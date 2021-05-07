SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

