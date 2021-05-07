SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.