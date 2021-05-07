SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.14. 536,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

