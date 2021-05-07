Spectrecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00068413 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 241,289.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00331344 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

