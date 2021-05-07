Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 1,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

