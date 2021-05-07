Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $237.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.46. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

