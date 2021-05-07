Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $225,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 10,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Visa stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,781. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

