Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $291,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

