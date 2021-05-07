Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.48. 5,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,747. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

