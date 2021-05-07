Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 38,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 370.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,335. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

