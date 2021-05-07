Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF opened at $19.04 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.