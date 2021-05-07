Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 7.1% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. 18,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,762. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

