Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 1.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,836,000 after purchasing an additional 321,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,368,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $16,919,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

