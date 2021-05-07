Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,350 shares of company stock worth $11,836,163.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. 437,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,413. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -39.02. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

