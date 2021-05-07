Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Down to $26.37

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $25.40. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 16,648 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

