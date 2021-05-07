SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.29.

FLOW traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,413. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

