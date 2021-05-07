Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $254.00 at Morgan Stanley

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Shares of SQ opened at $223.96 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 355.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

