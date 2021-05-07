STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.40.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 697.30 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $139.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,064 shares of company stock worth $44,013,999. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after buying an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,239 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,430,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

