STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
Shares of STAG opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $36.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $42,574,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
