STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of STAG opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $36.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $42,574,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

