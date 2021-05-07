State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.