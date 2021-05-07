State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.