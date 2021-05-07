State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 309.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $80.70 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

