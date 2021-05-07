State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.