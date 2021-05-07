State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.61 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,308,970. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.