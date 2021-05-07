State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,138 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $316.96 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.21 and its 200-day moving average is $292.66. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

