Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded at Benchmark

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.