Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to $44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STZHF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Stelco has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.