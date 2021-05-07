Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.06.

Shares of STLC traded up C$1.10 on Thursday, hitting C$37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,339. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$6.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently -11.16%.

Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

