Stellantis’ (STLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

STLA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 115,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,510. Stellantis has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $805,441,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $147,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $85,421,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $73,695,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $23,026,000.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

