Stephen M. Bianchi Purchases 1,000 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,845.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,611. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.