Stephens Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $118.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 149.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

