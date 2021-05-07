Stephens Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.22.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $103.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.